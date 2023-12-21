Guy’s Decorative Artwork

If you walk past Guy’s Hospital along Great Maze Pond, how many of you have noticed the three beautiful decorative metalwork panels? They’ve been there since 2005 and were made by Blacksmiths George James & Sons, and they used the Hospital motto as the theme for these panels. The Guy’s Hospital Motto is Dare Quam Accipere which means “It is better to give than to receive”.



1.The first panel represents giving by visitors.

2.The second (this photo) represents how staff give to the hospital And the Third panel represents Thomas Guy’ generosity. Called A Helping Hand, it is a collection of hospital-related stuff, which is supposed to represent the various contributions made by hospital staff. On the bottom left is the pestle and mortar traditionally used by pharmacists to prepare medicines. The hourglass is a reference to the time medical staff devote to patients. The clasped hands are a symbol of comfort or assistance. The notebook represents knowledge and bears the inscription "Created by Chris Butcher, artist blacksmith for George James & Sons, blacksmiths. The microscope acknowledges the more modern forms of analysis.

3.Finally, the background includes a range of plants used in traditional remedies, as well as the spiky trace of a heart monitor.

Next time you’re there, go take a look at them.