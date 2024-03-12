Previous
Coming for a ride? by jmdeabreu
Coming for a ride?

Day 149/365 (12Mar2024) Chevy, like most of us loves LEGO, and him and his brother were huge car lovers - and still are. Big Brother’s Kindergarten was his grandparent’s convenience store in Johannesburg. He loved paging through the car magazines, and quickly learnt the makes and models of most of the cars of his time. So, when Chevy was born, he had no option than to follow in his brother’s footsteps. The two boys had and still have an amazing love and bond for each other. When they’re together, it’s as if they energise each other, and they become like Every-ready Bunnies, spurning each other into some sort of mischief or other. During these last few weeks, whenever big Brother came to visit, Chevy was no longer tired and was able to chat for ages. And you could see it in their eyes, their unique smiles, they even had their own language! I won’t repeat some of their words as they may be NSFW - I’m joking!!
Back to the photo today. So what better way to spend your weekend than building LEGO cars. Chevy has always had a fascination for the original Mini, as well as the old VW Beatles & their camper vans. This one is one of his favourites, and guess who sits next to the Mini on the shelf? None other than Teddy, Mr Bean’s little brown teddy bear.
12th March 2024

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
Dorothy ace
Cool car. Lovely the brothers can get together.
March 12th, 2024  
