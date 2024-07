Historical Bridge

Day 230/365 (02July2024)

Back on Reigate Hill. Suspended high above the A217, I tread upon a modern echo of England's pioneering spirit. The 1910 footbridge, a sturdy steel structure, replaced its 1825 iron chain predecessor, a revolutionary suspension bridge and only the second of its kind in England. Though time and progress necessitated its replacement, the echoes of innovation reverberate beneath my feet. Reigate Hill's hidden history, a testament to human ingenuity.