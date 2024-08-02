Previous
Next
Portuguese Coffee Break by jmdeabreu
260 / 365

Portuguese Coffee Break

Day 260/365
Coffee with Portuguese pastel de nata
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chrissie
The best elevenses!
August 4th, 2024  
José Maria
I know I’m biased, but these “cookies” are just the best!!!
August 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise