Photo 460
Mateus Rose palace
At the Mateus Rose palace I saw this sculpture in the water
8th June 2023
8th Jun 23
John&Ann
@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
8th June 2023 4:17pm
rose
palace
portugal
sculpture.
mateus
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
November 5th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Isn't that stunning
November 5th, 2023
