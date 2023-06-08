Previous
Mateus Rose palace by jmdspeedy
Mateus Rose palace

At the Mateus Rose palace I saw this sculpture in the water
8th June 2023 8th Jun 23

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful!
November 5th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Isn't that stunning
November 5th, 2023  
