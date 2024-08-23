Previous
Barna woods, near Galway, Ire. by jmdspeedy
Barna woods, near Galway, Ire.

Barna woods are an old wood of mostly Beech trees and covered in moss. The location was used in “Game of Thrones” series.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
