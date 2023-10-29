Sign up
Photo 469
Fishbourne Palace project
Last Sunday at Fishbourne Palace Chichester I joined a project run by Exeter Uni. on Bestiality. How animals have been used to illustrate manuscripts and Bibles .
After a talk and a guided tour we all had a go. This was my attempt.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
John&Ann
@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
Tags
palace
,
fishbourne
,
bestiality
