Previous
Fishbourne Palace project by jmdspeedy
Photo 469

Fishbourne Palace project

Last Sunday at Fishbourne Palace Chichester I joined a project run by Exeter Uni. on Bestiality. How animals have been used to illustrate manuscripts and Bibles .
After a talk and a guided tour we all had a go. This was my attempt.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise