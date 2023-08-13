Previous
Dragon Fly ? by jmdspeedy
Dragon Fly ?

This Dragon Fly was Sat sunning itself on a post:/ rail. I have no idea what it is. Seen at Wildlands adventure park, moycollen, Galway.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
