Previous
Le Vieux Port by jmdspeedy
Photo 462

Le Vieux Port

Eurocamp site, largest campsite in Europe. Set amongst pine trees. Birds, squirrels, - even saw a Gecko (2 ins long ) at the Sun loungers. Lots of swimming pools , water chutes , bars, restruants , entertainment.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Did it feel busy and large??
August 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise