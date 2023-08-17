Previous
Aughnanure castle, County Galway by jmdspeedy
Photo 466

Aughnanure castle, County Galway

These spiral stairs are quite steep. You definitely would not want to trip up. A good defence though.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise