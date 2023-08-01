Previous
Next
Catching a Drink by jnadonza
Photo 4084

Catching a Drink

This the Crow that lives next door. I feed him/her bread and left overs. Hugin, my name for him, after Odin’s pair. He grabs a drink from the jacuzzi
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Jnadonza

@jnadonza
This is how I see the world. Lots of little moments that makes good memories. Lots of smiles, some autocorrecting (because we need to do...
1122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise