Snap of his Finger… by jnadonza
Photo 4085

Snap of his Finger…

Blip happened and half was gone. Walked around Olvera Streer in LA. Stopped by Italian American museum and found the Glove. In honor of the Russo Bros, they had displayed all shiny and stuff.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Jnadonza

@jnadonza
This is how I see the world. Lots of little moments that makes good memories. Lots of smiles, some autocorrecting (because we need to do...
