Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
42 / 365
Falling (to) Pieces
Had some fun with jigsaw puzzle pieces today! When I took a photo of the last boring black pieces to go in my puzzle, the pieces looked like they were falling if the photo was inverted. Played with edits to emphasize the effect 😀 🧩
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
42
photos
32
followers
56
following
11% complete
View this month »
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th January 2024 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
jigsaw-puzzle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close