Previous
View Through a Park Bench by jnewbio
154 / 365

View Through a Park Bench

I was drawn to the circular arms of this bench at an arboretum, and thought the color pop helped highlight the shape.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Love thee pov and use of selective colour!
May 21st, 2024  
Pat
A clever use of colour, it works so well.
May 21st, 2024  
Annie D ace
Great use of SC.
May 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a clever selective colouring shot.
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise