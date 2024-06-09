Previous
Bow Bridge, Central Park, NYC by jnewbio
Bow Bridge, Central Park, NYC

It always amazes me that there can be such a huge green space right in the middle of this bustling city!
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Susan Klassen
Beautiful image, capture and reflection. A fav.
June 10th, 2024  
