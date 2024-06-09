Sign up
173 / 365
Bow Bridge, Central Park, NYC
It always amazes me that there can be such a huge green space right in the middle of this bustling city!
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th June 2024 6:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflection
,
nyc
,
lake
,
centralpark
,
rowboat
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful image, capture and reflection. A fav.
June 10th, 2024
