100 Bottles of Wine on the Wall… 🎵 by jnewbio
100 Bottles of Wine on the Wall… 🎵

Actually they in a window, not a wall, at the Cornell University Department of Viticulture. The middle left green bottles kind of look like they have cats in them!
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Annie D ace
fabulous image - hopefully the song won't stick in my head hahaha
June 25th, 2024  
