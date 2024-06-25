Previous
Giant Allium Sculpture by jnewbio
Giant Allium Sculpture

This beautiful sculpture made of metal and glass was at the Cornell Botanical Gardens and probably around 9 feet tall.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Jen

Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful sculpture and capture!
June 26th, 2024  
L. H. ace
This is fantastic. They almost remind me of rides at a fair.
June 26th, 2024  
