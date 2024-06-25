Sign up
189 / 365
Giant Allium Sculpture
This beautiful sculpture made of metal and glass was at the Cornell Botanical Gardens and probably around 9 feet tall.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
2
2
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
24th June 2024 4:11pm
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful sculpture and capture!
June 26th, 2024
L. H.
ace
This is fantastic. They almost remind me of rides at a fair.
June 26th, 2024
