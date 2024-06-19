Sign up
Previous
183 / 365
Shining a Light on a Lightning Bug
This lightning bug was crawling on my bathroom wall - didn’t even know it was a lightning bug until my iPhone identified it! I turned the light out but it didn’t light up - was hoping to get a glowing shot too!
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
2
2
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
17th June 2024 11:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
firefly
,
lightningbug
Junan Heath
ace
Great close-up shot!
June 20th, 2024
amyK
ace
Super details
June 20th, 2024
