Shining a Light on a Lightning Bug by jnewbio
Shining a Light on a Lightning Bug

This lightning bug was crawling on my bathroom wall - didn’t even know it was a lightning bug until my iPhone identified it! I turned the light out but it didn’t light up - was hoping to get a glowing shot too!
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Junan Heath ace
Great close-up shot!
June 20th, 2024  
amyK ace
Super details
June 20th, 2024  
