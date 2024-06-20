Sign up
Previous
184 / 365
Fractal Pattern of a Daisy Highlighted Through Color Pop
I had fun coloring this to show some of the spiraling, though I want to experiment with revealing other patterns too!
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
4
3
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th June 2024 10:10am
Tags
flower
,
daisy
,
fractal
,
colorpop
Suzanne
ace
Good edit!
June 20th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Excellent!
June 20th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous!
June 21st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the clear capture of the fractal pattern.
June 21st, 2024
