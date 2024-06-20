Previous
Fractal Pattern of a Daisy Highlighted Through Color Pop by jnewbio
Fractal Pattern of a Daisy Highlighted Through Color Pop

I had fun coloring this to show some of the spiraling, though I want to experiment with revealing other patterns too!
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Suzanne ace
Good edit!
June 20th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Excellent!
June 20th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous!
June 21st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the clear capture of the fractal pattern.
June 21st, 2024  
