Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
185 / 365
Wedding Photo Redux
Near our anniversary (June 24th), we usually try to get a shot under the rose arbor where our wedding photo was taken. No one around to take our photo so had to be a selfie! We’re looking pretty good for 35 years of marriage, lol 😊
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
185
photos
59
followers
76
following
50% complete
View this month »
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniversary
,
wedding
*lynn
ace
Beautiful photos and what a wonderful tradition taking your anniversary pictures under the rose arbor. Happy Anniversary!
June 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close