Previous
Wedding Photo Redux by jnewbio
185 / 365

Wedding Photo Redux

Near our anniversary (June 24th), we usually try to get a shot under the rose arbor where our wedding photo was taken. No one around to take our photo so had to be a selfie! We’re looking pretty good for 35 years of marriage, lol 😊
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Beautiful photos and what a wonderful tradition taking your anniversary pictures under the rose arbor. Happy Anniversary!
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise