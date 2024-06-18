Previous
Three Stages of a Lily Flower by jnewbio
Three Stages of a Lily Flower

It was fun to find a vibrant Lily next to one that was fading, next to a remnant pistil, and underneath that the little what I assume is the ovary base of the pistil - cool!
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Jen
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nicely done!
June 18th, 2024  
