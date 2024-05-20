Previous
Allium giganteum (Giant Onion) by jnewbio
Allium giganteum (Giant Onion)

I caught this bud which is bursting at the seams at a local arboretum. It opens into a gorgeous round purple flower on a very tall stalk.
Jen

@jnewbio
