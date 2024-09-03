Sign up
259 / 365
The Path Forward is Not Always Clear
A different angle and edit on the sculpture I posted as a color splash a few days ago.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th August 2024 1:01pm
Tags
sculpture
bnw
