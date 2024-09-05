Sign up
261 / 365
Young Love
I shot this on a sunrise beach walk this morning at our senior class retreat. We were impressed at how many kids opted to wake up that early to see the sunrise, and I was lucky to capture this couple holding hands as they walked towards the sun 😍
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
5th September 2024 6:49am
Tags
love
sunrise
