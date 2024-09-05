Previous
Young Love by jnewbio
261 / 365

Young Love

I shot this on a sunrise beach walk this morning at our senior class retreat. We were impressed at how many kids opted to wake up that early to see the sunrise, and I was lucky to capture this couple holding hands as they walked towards the sun 😍
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise