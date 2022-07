Day 9

Older than me



Looking for something older than me while at West Point, the United States Military Academy, I ventured inside the Cadet Chapel. It is open to the public and what a beautiful building, inside and outside. It is a late example of Gothic Revival architecture, with its cross-shaped floor plan, soaring arches, and ornate stone carvings. The chapel was dedicated in 1910 - so yes, it is much older than me.