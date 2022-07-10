Sign up
Photo 1992
Farmstand Radishes For Sale
Day 10
Food
Stopped at a local farmstand looking for corn but I will have to wait another 3 weeks, but my husband did purchase some radishes.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
Jo
@jo38
2022 - Year 8 It was the Rainbow Challenge that brought me back, I will be trying to take a daily picture, but some days just...
Views
4
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Taken
10th July 2022 5:16pm
Tags
vegetables
,
radishes
,
farmstand
,
make-30-2022
