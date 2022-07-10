Previous
Farmstand Radishes For Sale by jo38
Photo 1992

Farmstand Radishes For Sale

Day 10
Food

Stopped at a local farmstand looking for corn but I will have to wait another 3 weeks, but my husband did purchase some radishes.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Jo

@jo38
