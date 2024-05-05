Previous
Pink Rainy Day by jo38
Pink Rainy Day

A Magnolia tree has provided a pink ground covering as it has lost a portion of its flowers, and with today being a rainy day I am sure more will fall.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Jo

@jo38
