Previous
Next
Quick Stop Capture by jo38
Photo 2173

Quick Stop Capture

A quick stop to capture this abandoned, rustic looking building on the backroads in the Pocono area.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Jo

@jo38
2022 - Year 8 It was the Rainbow Challenge that brought me back, I will be trying to take a daily picture, but some days just...
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise