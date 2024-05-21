Sign up
Previous
Photo 2190
Parked
After another full day of exploring Mystic, Connecticut, we are done for the day so like this boat we are going back to the hotel to park the car and recharge for tomorrow's adventure.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
1
0
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
2190
photos
30
followers
32
following
600% complete
View this month »
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
21st May 2024 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
boat
Walks @ 7
ace
Happy Exploring
May 22nd, 2024
