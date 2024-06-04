Previous
Pop of Color by jo38
Pop of Color

Planted these beauties in my planter box and they sure added a vivid pop of color.
Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
gloria jones ace
Nice colors
June 4th, 2024  
