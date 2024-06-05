Sign up
Previous
Photo 2201
Shelter for the Day
Almost every year we have had a baby deer left in our yard for the day - today this tiny little one was using the chairs as its shelter. Mom will most likely be back by dinner time to pick up her baby.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
Tags
nature
,
deer
,
fawn
