Previous
Shelter for the Day by jo38
Photo 2201

Shelter for the Day

Almost every year we have had a baby deer left in our yard for the day - today this tiny little one was using the chairs as its shelter. Mom will most likely be back by dinner time to pick up her baby.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
603% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise