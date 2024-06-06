Previous
Just Passing Through by jo38
Photo 2202

Yesterday we had a baby deer in the yard today it was a turtle. Not sure where it came from but after a brief photo shoot it was on its way.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Jo

@jo38
Photo Details

