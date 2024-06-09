Sign up
Photo 2205
Gift of a Fuchsia
Fuchsia plant is looking beautiful in a hanging basket - a gift from my son.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
fuchsia
Valerie Chesney
ace
Isn't this just gorgeous!
June 9th, 2024
