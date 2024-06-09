Previous
Gift of a Fuchsia by jo38
Gift of a Fuchsia

Fuchsia plant is looking beautiful in a hanging basket - a gift from my son.
9th June 2024

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
Valerie Chesney ace
Isn't this just gorgeous!
June 9th, 2024  
