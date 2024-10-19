Previous
Halloween Invasion by jo38
Halloween Invasion

This house went all out with Halloween decorations - while driving around the neighborhood I noticed many are not in the Halloween spirit but this one stood out - there was more to see but I was unable to capture the whole scene.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
gloria jones ace
Such a festive image
October 19th, 2024  
