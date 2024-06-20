Sign up
Photo 2216
Petunias in the Summer Sun
Day 3 of the heatwave - the hot sun and high temperatures have made being outside very uncomfortable. Thank goodness for air conditioning.
Happy First Day of Summer
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
1
0
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
2216
photos
30
followers
32
following
607% complete
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 - A Picture A Day
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
20th June 2024 6:24pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
petunias
Allison Williams
ace
You have really created a feeling of heat. Great job.
June 21st, 2024
