Waiting for a Zucchini by jo38
Photo 2215

Waiting for a Zucchini

Hoping the flower turns into a Zucchini - have had many flowers but they just keep falling off.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Jo

@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
