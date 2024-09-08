Sign up
Previous
Photo 2294
Another Pumpkin on the Vine
I found another pumpkin growing on the vine - hoping this one grows otherwise I think that's it. The back end of my garden is covered in pumpkin vine but this is only the second pumpkin growing.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
0
0
Jo
@jo38
2024 - Year10 Started in March again and I am still taking photos even though my other pup, Zsasz became very ill and passed. I am...
Tags
garden
,
vine
,
pumpkin
