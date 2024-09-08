Previous
Another Pumpkin on the Vine by jo38
Another Pumpkin on the Vine

I found another pumpkin growing on the vine - hoping this one grows otherwise I think that's it. The back end of my garden is covered in pumpkin vine but this is only the second pumpkin growing.
8th September 2024

Jo

@jo38
