Never Forget by jo38
Photo 2295

Never Forget

"If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short and there is no time for hate." - Sandy Dahl, wife of Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl

*Cross was made from a piece of a beam from the wreckage of the towers.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Jo

@jo38
LTaylor ace
never forget
September 11th, 2024  
