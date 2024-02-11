Sign up
Photo 3730
Before
This is another house I took pictures of as I decayed. It also is gone. But it was finally torn down by family and the land was made useful again. I happier ending though a house was lost.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
8
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4212
photos
201
followers
119
following
1021% complete
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
17th December 2017 8:46am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
old
,
horse
,
for2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊👍
February 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Stunning high key Joan. I love it!
February 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is a beautiful edit. Great work!
February 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Marvelous shot! Glad you captured it before it was gone.
February 11th, 2024
Babs
ace
How nice you were able to photograph it before it ended its days.
February 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful shot and edit of the old home before it was demolished - fav
February 12th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
It looks like a sketch! Nice you have a photo of it.
February 12th, 2024
Bill
So good that you captured it before it was gone. Wonderful edit.
February 12th, 2024
