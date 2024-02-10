Sign up
Previous
Photo 3729
Old house
I thought maybe you were tired of beach cottages so went back to my archives for a good capture for bw. This house has collapsed. Somebody was murdered here and so no one ever lived in it again. They never caught the killer.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
5
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4211
photos
201
followers
119
following
1021% complete
View this month »
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
17th December 2017 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
house
,
for2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great shot of this rather unhappy place - fav
February 11th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
There is definitely sadness depicted here, well done
February 11th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice in monochrome
February 11th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
Oooh. Haunting even without the facts
February 11th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Looks great in b&w!
February 11th, 2024
