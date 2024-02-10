Previous
Old house by joansmor
Old house

I thought maybe you were tired of beach cottages so went back to my archives for a good capture for bw. This house has collapsed. Somebody was murdered here and so no one ever lived in it again. They never caught the killer.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Joan Robillard


@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1021% complete

Beryl Lloyd
A great shot of this rather unhappy place - fav
February 11th, 2024  
Walks @ 7
There is definitely sadness depicted here, well done
February 11th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
Nice in monochrome
February 11th, 2024  
Dixie Goode
Oooh. Haunting even without the facts
February 11th, 2024  
Islandgirl
Looks great in b&w!
February 11th, 2024  
