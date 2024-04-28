Previous
Long Sands by joansmor
Photo 3807

Long Sands

Yesterday I posted Short Sands so today I posted Long Sands. You can see it is high tide and there is very little beach left. One thing you see for sure is all the rocks that have been deposited on the beach from all the storms this winter.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1043% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely capture with that curve on the coastline.
April 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise