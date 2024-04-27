Previous
Went to York today by joansmor
Went to York today

This is Short Sands. It was fun to watch the dogs and the children. Some had kids run into the freezing water.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Joan Robillard

Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful composition, lighting, and colour
April 27th, 2024  
FBailey ace
A lovely scene
April 28th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
April 28th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful beach scene. It looks cold to me.
April 28th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Nice beach scene!
April 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely candid capture.
April 28th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I wouldn't mind walking there- but it's still too cold to go in the water in my book!
April 28th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the layers and that sky. The warm sand and the beautiful view are what I go for….definitely not a chilly dip.
April 28th, 2024  
