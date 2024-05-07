Previous
Looking at the salt marsh by joansmor
Photo 3816

Looking at the salt marsh

I have a fascination with salt marshes. This day the sky was also catching my attention.
Taking a break for the cemetery but more coming.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Rob Z ace
Lovely shot - i like the way the homestead is almost hiding behind the fence
May 7th, 2024  
