Sokokis Lake in Spring by joansmor
Photo 3821

Sokokis Lake in Spring

The last time I took a picture here was late summer last year. Always a good view. Love to watch the boats motoring or sailing along in the warm weather.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
May 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Glorious view! What an amazing land and skyscape.
May 12th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Wonderful.
May 12th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous view!
May 12th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful!
May 12th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a wonderful view.
May 12th, 2024  
