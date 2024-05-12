Sign up
Photo 3821
Sokokis Lake in Spring
The last time I took a picture here was late summer last year. Always a good view. Love to watch the boats motoring or sailing along in the warm weather.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th May 2024 12:52pm
Tags
lake
,
sokokis
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
May 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Glorious view! What an amazing land and skyscape.
May 12th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Wonderful.
May 12th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous view!
May 12th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful!
May 12th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a wonderful view.
May 12th, 2024
