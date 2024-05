Blue Heron

I took my nephew to Bay Haven restaurant for a meal. He is up taking care of my niece's cats and her daughter's blizzard. After we took a little ride. My GPS took us down a road I had never been on. I saw the sign for the Blue Heron House and took a picture I wanted to look it up on the computer when I got home. Down the road a little I thought I saw a blue heron. I backed up and my nephew was wondering what he had missed. Pretty good spot from the road when you are driving.