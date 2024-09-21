Sign up
Previous
Photo 3953
And then this happened!
I was taking country roads to a grocery store hoping for a photo. Fortunately, the driver hoped back in the cab quickly and pulled the truck out of the way.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
6
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4438
photos
188
followers
106
following
1083% complete
View this month »
3946
3947
3948
3949
3950
3951
3952
3953
Photo Details
Views
33
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
truck
Corinne C
ace
A heavy truck!
September 21st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Wow! At least it gave you a photo op. That is a huge long truck.
September 22nd, 2024
*lynn
ace
That's quite a road block!
September 22nd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
A man's work is never done! lol
September 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool that you happened by at the right time for such a photo op!
September 22nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good timing? (o:
September 22nd, 2024
