Previous
And then this happened! by joansmor
Photo 3953

And then this happened!

I was taking country roads to a grocery store hoping for a photo. Fortunately, the driver hoped back in the cab quickly and pulled the truck out of the way.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1083% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A heavy truck!
September 21st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Wow! At least it gave you a photo op. That is a huge long truck.
September 22nd, 2024  
*lynn ace
That's quite a road block!
September 22nd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
A man's work is never done! lol
September 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool that you happened by at the right time for such a photo op!
September 22nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good timing? (o:
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise