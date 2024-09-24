Sign up
Photo 3956
Reflections at Estes Lake this time.1)
Took this from a different road than I usually do and got some wonderful reflections. posting early because I expect company at any moment.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
7th September 2024 7:00am
Tags
estes
Mags
ace
The lake is just like a mirror! Beautiful capture.
September 24th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
September 24th, 2024
Barb
ace
So lovely!
September 24th, 2024
