Reflections at Estes Lake this time.1) by joansmor
Photo 3956

Reflections at Estes Lake this time.1)

Took this from a different road than I usually do and got some wonderful reflections. posting early because I expect company at any moment.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
View this month

Mags ace
The lake is just like a mirror! Beautiful capture.
September 24th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
September 24th, 2024  
Barb ace
So lovely!
September 24th, 2024  
