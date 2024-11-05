Previous
Scarborough Marsh by joansmor
Scarborough Marsh

Though the marsh would be a good place to try out my new binoculars and oh yes get a few photos. Hope all of you in the states have voted.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Joan Robillard

Pat Knowles
Beautiful array of colours!
November 5th, 2024  
Dorothy
Lovely!
November 5th, 2024  
Mags
A gorgeous scene!
November 5th, 2024  
Babs
Nice layers.
November 5th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
Beautiful colours
November 5th, 2024  
