The last of the autumn colors by joansmor
Photo 4000

The last of the autumn colors

I was playing today with Saturation Masks. It was a fun technique to play with. And to be honest I replaced the sky.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
winghong_ho
Beautiful landscape. Love the saturated colors.
November 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
November 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful scene!
November 8th, 2024  
Betsey ace
Nice work!
November 8th, 2024  
