Previous
Photo 4000
The last of the autumn colors
I was playing today with Saturation Masks. It was a fun technique to play with. And to be honest I replaced the sky.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Tags
autumn
winghong_ho
Beautiful landscape. Love the saturated colors.
November 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
November 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful scene!
November 8th, 2024
Betsey
ace
Nice work!
November 8th, 2024
