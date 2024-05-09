Previous
White Birch by joansmor
Photo 3818

White Birch

Loved this birch tree at Laurell Hill Cemetery and thought the sky was wonderful.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the scene with the lone birch, the pink blossoms, and the vibrant blue sky with interesting clouds.
May 10th, 2024  
