Previous
Photo 3818
White Birch
Loved this birch tree at Laurell Hill Cemetery and thought the sky was wonderful.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
1
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th May 2024 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birch
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the scene with the lone birch, the pink blossoms, and the vibrant blue sky with interesting clouds.
May 10th, 2024
